Pennin Manathai Thottu

Not Available

Pennin Manadhai Thottu, the romance is quite uninteresting and barely manages to hold out interest. Sunil(Prabhu Deva) is one of the leading heart surgeons in the country. He lives with Ganpat(Mouli) and is loved by everyone in the family. Sunitha(Jeya Seel) arrives at the house, alongwith a kid who has a heart problem. But she lashes out at Sunil when she learns that he is the doctor and meets him face to face. Turns out she has had a bitter past with him. They had been in love in college but he had deserted her at a crucial time. So she hates him for it and doesn't even want him to...