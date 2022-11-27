Pennis from Heaven

Not Available

Wherever he goes, Dennis Pennis (Paul Kaye) leaves a trail of embarrassment in his wake. From London to the Venice Film Festival and on to Hollywood, no-one is spared, no star is too big to escape verbal abuse. Victims include Steve Martin, Pierce Brosnan, Don Johnson, Jim Carrey, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Sandra Bullock, Charlie Sheen, Cindy Crawford, Demi Moore and Arnold Schwarzennegger. If you're a star, beware! Pennis is out to get you. This release includes previously released Very Important Pennis, Anyone For Pennis? and RIP - Too Rude to Live.