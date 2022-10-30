Pennsylvania Holy Ghosts

Not Available

Theo, Clair, and Renee forge their way through life in an attempt to find their place and purpose in a bleak Pennsylvania town. Theodore, alone for the first time in his life, broods over past personal tragedies while trying to figure out what comes next. Across town, Theo's grandson Clair is forced to deal with the consequences of his inaction following a devastating breakup. Along the way both men meet Renee, a teenage caretaker to a recovering addict mother, dealing with issues in her own way. Struggling to find a direction, our characters wander lost through life ruminating on past and present failures trying to answer the age old question: What do I do now?