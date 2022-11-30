Not Available

Jeneece Edroff’ raised millions in pennies for sick kids while undergoing dozens of surgeries as a young survivor of a rare genetic disorder. Streets and buildings were named in her honor. But what if Canada’s beloved ‘Penny Girl’ isn’t a girl at all? Now, Frankie Edroff is shedding his public image to embrace his ferocious independence as a proud transgender man. Through his bold, loving and hilarious good nature, Frankie continues to heal, inspire and unite youth and families while staring down the growing challenge of balancing his own mental and physical health.