A light-hearted romantic drama starring Cary Grant & Irene Dunne as a couple who meet, fall in love, quarrel and reunite. While listening to a recording of "Penny Serenade", Julie Gardiner Adams (Irene Dunne) begins reflecting on her past. She recalls her impulsive marriage to newspaper reporter Roger Adams (Carey Grant), which begins on a deliriously happy note but turns out to be fraught with tragedy. Other songs remind her of their courtship, their marriage, their desire for a child, and the joys and sorrows they have shared. A flood of memories come back to her as she ponders on their present problems and how they arose.
|Cary Grant
|Roger Adams
|Beulah Bondi
|Miss Oliver
|Edgar Buchanan
|Applejack Carney
|Ann Doran
|Dotty 'Dot'
|Eva Lee Kuney
|Trina (at the Age of 6 Years)
|Leonard Willey
|Doctor Hartley
