1941

Penny Serenade

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 1941

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A light-hearted romantic drama starring Cary Grant & Irene Dunne as a couple who meet, fall in love, quarrel and reunite. While listening to a recording of "Penny Serenade", Julie Gardiner Adams (Irene Dunne) begins reflecting on her past. She recalls her impulsive marriage to newspaper reporter Roger Adams (Carey Grant), which begins on a deliriously happy note but turns out to be fraught with tragedy. Other songs remind her of their courtship, their marriage, their desire for a child, and the joys and sorrows they have shared. A flood of memories come back to her as she ponders on their present problems and how they arose.

Cast

Cary GrantRoger Adams
Beulah BondiMiss Oliver
Edgar BuchananApplejack Carney
Ann DoranDotty 'Dot'
Eva Lee KuneyTrina (at the Age of 6 Years)
Leonard WilleyDoctor Hartley

Images