There is a cultural tide rising in Houston. Amid the city's museums, historic landmarks, and vibrant nightlife exists a cache of the nation's most prolific spoken word artists. The community of poets is as diverse as the city it represents. Their words are etched in the very fabric of H-town. Their story, once the city's best-kept secret, will finally be told. The "P.E.N.S. (Poetic Energy Needed in Society)" highlights the poetry scene of Houston, Texas. The film adaptation and powerful message is the brainchild of director Mikell "Fetti" Limbrick and executive producer, Carlos Wallace.