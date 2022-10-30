Not Available

The film tells the story of a boy who is physically handicapped after suffering from high fever at the age of eight months. Although flawed, Badrul dear mother. Badrul also have values ​​and respect for elders. He is also obedient to the teachings of religion. Badrul had to sell crackers and porridge to support his mother and himself. He spent many problems as there are very few people in the village who loves to insult and mencacinya. His mother lost her legs due to diabetes. Badrul intend to collect enough money to buy his mother's artificial leg. Badrul also have the ability to paint. Grandpa Max is a good friend who is also a grandmother Badrul. Grandpa Max is a place where Badrul will get a lot of love and attention.