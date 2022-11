Not Available

Paradiset is a boarding house in the archipelago of Stockholm, run by the strict Elvira Pettersson, and with a large variety of guests. Her maid Lotta quits her job but when she leaves she accidentally forgets to turn off the iron. However, her brother Julle sneaks back one night to turn it off. When he is discovered, he tries to make them believe that he is the great Argentine opera singer Don Carlos they have been waiting for