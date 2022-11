Not Available

"Penta is the bio-mechanical companion for the discerning connoisseur... In just over twelve hours, the perfect girl will be standing in your home." Based upon an Italian folk tale, Penta questions femininity, humanity and the system of abuse. Our titular heroine is a robot created to do nothing more than simply be the perfect woman - but what does that mean? As she acclimates to the world around her, her changes startle her owner and spur a chain of grim events.