People I Could Have Been and Maybe Am

Entirely shot on a mobile phone, the film evolved from chance encounters in the streets of London: Sandrine, an attractive young woman on a mission to find a husband, Steve, a seasoned beggar, struggling with addiction and and Steve's girlfriend Precious, a poet. Blurring the confines between fact and fiction. the film raises questions about the relationship between filmed and filmmaker. The closer he gets to his subjects, the more the obstruction of his camera seems to distance him from them. Ultimately People... reveals a personal and humane space that only came into existence precisely because it had been filmed.