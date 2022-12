Not Available

A series of 4 short films that arrange 471 people from around Britain according to 4 scales. 1. Age. A person of every age between 1 and 100. 2. Birth. 34 women from 4 to 41 weeks pregnant. 3. Love. 48 couples arranged by length of their relationship (in descending order). 4. Home. 73 households in descending order of yearly income