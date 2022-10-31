People in the Slum

Not Available

In the poor district of town, there lived a woman known as the Black Glove. Taking her young son, she remarries a man named Tae-sub whom nobody knows anything about. Tae-sub has an enormous secret. He relies on the Black Glove to support him. One day, Ju-seok, her ex-husband shows up. He's been released from jail and is now a cabbie. The almost ruined Kil-ja yearns for the neighborhood minister, Gong. The Black Glove decides to give up her ex-husband and her son. An innocent widow who has lost her husband shows up and reveals Tae-sub's secret. Tae-sub had committed murder but the stature of limitations is almost over on the crime. Tae-sub changes due to the widow's compassion. The Black Glove and her son leave the district.