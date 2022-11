Not Available

A visual poem based on a story by Nobel laureate F.E. Sillanpää. The fates of various characters become interlaced over a long and light-filled summer night in the Finnish countryside. Lumberjacks, a deer-eyed young man Nokia, a family of poor farmers, a young girl and her lover... New life is born, old life dies, man is slain in his prime, and his widow continues her life.