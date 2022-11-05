People of No Importance

During a stay at a roadside inn, long-distance lorry driver Jean Viard meets a young woman Clothilde who works there. Their friendship soon develops into a passionate love affair, even though Jean is already married and is old enough to be Clothilde’s father. Things take a turn for the worse when Jean loses his job and his wife finds out about his affair. But Clothilde’s predicament is even more distressing...
|Françoise Arnoul
|Clotilde Brachet
|Pierre Mondy
|Pierrot Berty
|Yvette Etiévant
|Solange Viard
|Nane Germon
|Mme Cussac
|Dany Carrel
|Jacqueline Viard
|Jean Gabin
|Jean Viard
