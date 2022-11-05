Not Available

People of No Importance

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ardennes Films

During a stay at a roadside inn, long-distance lorry driver Jean Viard meets a young woman Clothilde who works there. Their friendship soon develops into a passionate love affair, even though Jean is already married and is old enough to be Clothilde’s father. Things take a turn for the worse when Jean loses his job and his wife finds out about his affair. But Clothilde’s predicament is even more distressing...

Cast

Françoise ArnoulClotilde Brachet
Pierre MondyPierrot Berty
Yvette EtiévantSolange Viard
Nane GermonMme Cussac
Dany CarrelJacqueline Viard
Jean GabinJean Viard

