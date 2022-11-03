People of Rome

Not Available

Rome 2003, the camera follows citizens of Rome. Night, in a flat, a woman prepares her husband's lunch. The man takes a bus, but the camera follow another bus ... a woman cleans the mayor's office... A man interviews passengers on a bus about immigration...... the owner of a bar is racist person... a survivor woman of Holocaust remembers the Ghetto deportation... deportation that is filmed by a director... Stefania Sandrelli plays with her grand daughter in a park a man tries to seduce the bus driver...gay night life... sunrise at Piazza Navona, a noble man and a tramp are sitting together. - - - Gente di Roma is a 2003 Italian comedy mockumentary film directed by Ettore Scola. It is close to Federico Fellini's Roma. The film is dedicated to Alberto Sordi, who Scola wanted to close the film, as a noble man, but he could not film him because he died. Scola's daughters helped to co-write the script. (From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia)