People on Wheels

The film depicts one working day in the lives of travelling workers in different parts of Croatia: Baranja, Slavonia, Zagorje, Kvarner and Banovina. Through interviews and by employing the so-called friendly-camera method, the director portrays these exhausted, sleepy people and their dreary daily grind. Their lives are particularly well reflected in the early morning scenes of salesmen asleep in the most peculiar places and in the most curious ways: leaning against a fence or a wall, sitting on the railway tracks.