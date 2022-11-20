Not Available

As the host of a long-running variety show passes away, his son is obligated to reunite a weathered cast of television performers and host the final episode. One man bands, retired cowboys and Peruvian daredevils adorn the stage as the new host protects his father's legacy from a bungling step dad. Caught somewhere in between variety and verite', People Parade is the story of a new generation paying testament to it's predecessor, as well as the narrowing chasm between reality and fiction.