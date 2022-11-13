People's Climate Case

Not Available

In May 2018, families from Portugal, Germany, France, Italy, Romania, Kenya, Fiji and the Saami Youth Association, Sáminuorra from Sweden sued the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union for the inadequate 2030 climate target that the EU had agreed before the 2015 Paris Climate Summit. The plaintiffs claim that the EU’s existing 2030 climate target, is inadequate with respect to the real need to prevent dangerous climate change and not ambitious enough to protect their fundamental rights to life, health, occupation and property. These families and the Saami Youth are supported by broad range of NGOs and more than 175 000 citizens. Three Portuguese families - which represent sectors dependent on the balance of the climate, such as the forest, agriculture and beekeeping - are already feeling the worsening impacts of climate change.