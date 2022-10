Not Available

Peppa and her school friends take a trip to the mountains, where she and her classmates have fun hearing echoes, having a picnic, and singing their favorite tune on the bus ride home -- the “Bing Bong Song.” Back at school, Peppa attends gym class, acts in the school play, participates in sports day, and much more. Young viewers will love these hilarious adventures filled with lots of snorts, laughter, sunshine, and of course, jumping in muddy puddles.