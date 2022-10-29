Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots

Not Available

Peppa's favourite hobby is jumping into puddles. So naturally she's looking forward to the big Puddle Jump Competition. But calamity strikes when she can't find her boots. Now the race is on to track them down. It's an adventure that takes Peppa across land and sea - and even to places you'd never expect! The packed programme also includes five favourite 'Peppasodes'. And in between the animations, there's lots of extra entertainment - including singing and dancing from Channel 5's popular 'Milkshake!' presenters Jen, Derek and Kemi.