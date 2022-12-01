Pepper Chicken

Not Available

The plot of the movie revolves around a female Radio Jockey, who gets in a cab at night to go home, but halfway through the journey, the cab suddenly breaks down. In search of help, the cab driver and the RJ enter an old house. As they enter, they realise the house has been abandoned for many years. Is there any connection between the house and the cab driver? Will the RJ be able to escape the house? What unravels over the course of the night is a tale of mysteries, unexpected twists, and shocking revelations from the past, that dare to scar the present.