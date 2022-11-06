Not Available

Per le antiche scale

    Director

    

    Screenwriter

    

    Release Date

    

    Studio

    

    A mental hospital somewhere in Tuscany during the thirties. Far away from fascism, this closed world is rules over by Dr. Bonaccorsi, a passionate benevolent psychiatrist whose dream is to isolate the germ of madness. He is also a very active ladies'man and makes three women benefit from his sexual itch: Francesca the hospital manager's wife, Bianca, his devoted nurse and Carla, a nymphomaniac doctor's wife. His well-ordered universe starts being challenged with the coming of Anna, a trainee psychiatrist, who disapproves of his theory on the origin of madness. Worse, she resists his advances. As Bonaccorsi is more insecure than he looks, what will become of him

    Cast

    		Marcello MastroianniProfessor Bonaccorsi
    		Françoise FabianAnna Bersani
    		Marthe KellerBianca
    		Barbara BouchetCarla
    		Pierre BlaiseTonio
    		Silvano Tranquilli

