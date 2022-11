Not Available

This film focused on the life of the people who were obligated to leave their hometown because of the war conditions in the region. Bıskov (button of trousers) earn his life by unchaining the domestic pigeons at the city centre. On the turning way to home, a few young guys call him to come their ruin. The things he experienced in this ruin and the words of his grand mother he heard when he arrive to home takes him to a turnout - the button of Trousers is broken