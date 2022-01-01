Not Available

Perazhagan (Tamil: பேரழகன்; English: Most handsome Guy) is a 2004 Indian Tamil film directed by Sasi Shanker, starring Surya and Jyothika in lead roles with both essaying dual roles, whilst the supporting cast comprises Vivek, Manorama and Manobala among others. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film, which is a remake of the 2002 Malayalam film Kunjikoonan, which had Dileep and Navya Nair starring as the lead couple and was directed by Sasi Shanker as well, got released on 6 May 2004, receiving rave reviews and winning three Awards at the South Filmfare Awards for the performances of Surya, Jyothika and comedian Vivek, respectively. This film remade into Oriya as "Rasika Nagar" starring Sidhant Mohapatra & Namrata Thapsa (both dual role). And the co-starer of the "Rasika Nagar" is Bobby Mishra, Anita Das & Raimohan Parida.