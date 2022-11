Not Available

Vidal (Darín) is about to be bankrupt, so he sets up a fake car robbery with a small-time mobster to collect insurance and split the money. But his perfect plan becomes entangled by his increasingly dangerous ties to the mob and the meddling of a rogue insurance investigator (Pinti), who eventually strikes a deal with Vidal and decides to team up with him and his wife (Papaleo) to bring down the mob and expose the corruption that links a high-ranking executive to the mafia.