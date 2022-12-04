Perdón Del Gato Rabón (I'm Sorry!...But Not Really)

Not Available

An experimental film, black and white 16 mm film, made specifically to be submitted to the Ann Arbor Film Festival depicting a life drawing class where the model is dressed and the students are naked. This is Luis Argueta’s first black and white16 mm film. It includes an elaborate sound design by Joe Pearson. Argueta says that “the film was admitted to the Ann Arbor Film Festival, it was selected for the tour of campuses the festival puts together every year where each film received $1 per minute every time it was projected. My film was 7 min long and it must have been shown at least 43 times because I made back my $300 investment. It was the only time I ever made back the money I put into making a film. But it was the first time I felt I could express myself and invent something new and unique.” The title is a fake apology.