Perdón, viejita

Not Available

The film revolves around a lower-class family: Doña Camila, the aging mother, and Elena and Carlos, her children. Carlos is, unbeknownst to her, a reformed thief. One day he meets Nora, a prostitute, in the park, and decides to bring her home after falling in love with her. Elena, who is being courted by a shady Don Juan, is given a ring as a gift, but Nora takes it away from her complaining that she knows men like Don Juan and the ring is probably stolen. This is evidenced when the police arrive in search for the ring, and Nora takes the fall for Elena.