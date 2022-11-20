Perempuan2 Liar (2011)

Not Available

Two debt collectors crazy , Dom and Mino , accidentally met a mad woman , and Cindy Mey . Dom and Mino trapped and Cindy Mey crazy game . They made ​​off with Mey of marriage . The tragedy is blurred bridal make Mey and Cindy 's father 's wrath . Mey and Cindy , are the spoiled children of Jakarta conglomerate , fond of debauchery , and crazy spending money . Their father eventually block the credit card as well as all the facilities . Cindy and Mey 's father mustered all his men , including Gary , prospective fiancée Mey , to hunt down Dom and Mino .