From the backwaters of Barcelona to half the world's stages, the artistic and personal adventure of Peret, the artist who with a little mambo, a blast of tanguillo and a pinch of rock created the Gypsy Rumba. 50 years after the hit Borriquito, the grandsons feature an intimate portrait of this great music icon, and the only musical genre created on the streets of Europe in the 20th century.