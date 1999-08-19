1999

Perfect Blue

  • Animation
  • Thriller

Release Date

August 19th, 1999

Studio

Rex Entertainment

Mima Kirigoe is a singer who leaves her trio to become an actress, a career move that angers her fans, who prefer to see her as the pop idol. Plagued by self-doubt and tormented by humiliating compromises, she begins to be stalked, in her waking and sleeping moments, by an alter ego who claims to be "the real Mima", until she collapses into madness as her coworkers are brutally slain around her.

Cast

Junko IwaoMima Kirigoe
Rica MatsumotoRumi
Shinpachi TsujiTadokoro
Masaaki ŌkuraUchida the fan
Yōsuke AkimotoTejima
Yoku ShioyaShibuya

