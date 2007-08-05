Perfect Child

2007

Brilliant software entrepreneur Paul Jacobs meets PR agent Sarah Daniels at his spoiled rotten daughter Lily's tennis club. First Sara seduces Paul to hire her firm for his, then they fall in love and get married. But both Lily and Paul's business parter (and ex) Monica are secretly jealous and want Sara out. Accidents hit both his family and his firm hard, but are they accidents and if not, who is staging them? Secrets from Paul's, Sara's and some others' past complicate things further.