Perfect Day for Fun

Applejack and Rainbow Dash try a high-striker game; both of them are beaten by puppy Spike. Fluttershy plays "Whack-A-Mole!", but instead of whacking the moles, she pets them. She does however whack a Discord plush doll out of Twilight's hands. Pinkie Pie and Rarity enjoy cotton candy. Eventually the six friends meet up at a pair of photo booths and take pictures. As the girls begin their stage performance, everyone on the carnival grounds starts dancing. Photos on Twilight's phone show the six friends enjoying other carnival games and attractions. At the end of the song, Spike, Flash Sentry, the Cutie Mark Crusaders, Big McIntosh, Cheerilee, Granny Smith, Trixie, DJ Pon-3, and Vice Principal Luna come together for a group photo. The short concludes with Twilight and her friends looking at photos while riding the Ferris wheel.