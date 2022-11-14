Perfect Girls

Not Available

On his death bed in the United States Mr. Lin grants his grandson, Lin Tien-Chi, his wealth of US$300 million, but only if Tien-Chi can find a wife within a month. Tien-Chi, however, is very shy and has never had any luck with the opposite sex. Mr. Lin's nephew, Robert, who will get the money should Tien-Chi fail, does everything in his power to prevent Tien-Chi from marrying. In the end, Tien-Chi has two women to choose from: Feng Mu-Jen, who is deceiving him to help Robert get the money, and Lo Hsiao-Hsiao, a beautiful poor girl who is set up time and again by Robert and Mu-Jen so that Tien-Chi will not choose her.