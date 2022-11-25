Perfect-Lover.com

Not Available

In 2036, human society has been completely digitized. Human Society divides its class by the SCP (Society Credit Points) system, and the range of human rights is determined by the value shown on each person's ID. At the same time, humanoid robots have gradually replacing human at labor forces. Ming is a true elite with high SCP whom has a seemingly perfect wife. Chloe is a young designer whom always seeks for the perfect one. However, when she finally met Angelo at Ming's party, things got complicated..