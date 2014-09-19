2014

Perfect on Paper

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 19th, 2014

Studio

Hallmark Entertainment

Portland book editor Natalie Holland has chosen the wrong guy – another underachiever – once again. With her life going nowhere fast, she accepts a job offer from publisher and friend Avery Goldstein and moves to Los Angeles. A woman of depth and principle, Portland chic Natalie is a fish out of water in LA. Things only get worse when she learns she’s been hired to edit the latest romance novel from bestselling author Beverly Wilcox, a powerful, glamorous and intimidating figure straight out of "The Devil Wears Prada".

Cast

Drew FullerCoop
Morgan FairchildBeverly Wilcox
Haley StrodeAvery Goldstein
Bart JohnsonBen Goldstein
Kieren HutchisonBob Lewis
Katie GillIsabelle

View Full Cast >

Images