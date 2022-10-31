Perfect Plan

Not Available

As the real estate market is in a downward spiral, beautiful young realtor Lauren Baker gets the listing of a lifetime: a mansion on Chicago's exclusive Gold Coast has fallen into her lap and she is able to quickly find a cash buyer for the brother and sister who are selling their parents' estate. When the vendors turn out to be imposters and the real owners turn up murdered, Lauren realizes that she has fallen victim to a scam as well as a cover up to a murder. Lauren is determined to find out who deceived her and why.