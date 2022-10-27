Perfect Proposal

Not Available

While running a travel agency in Macau, Ji-yeon is ripped off by her business partner. One day, the attractive and benevolent Sung-yeol gives her an irresistible offer: $5,000 monthly salary to live on a luxurious yacht and be the personal care aide of the owner of Cenado, a prominent shipping and casino operator company. Without another option to fall back on, she complies and nurses the ailing man, who is impossible to deal with. Ji-yeon slowly gains the attention of both Sung-yeol and the magnate, and wavers between an opportunity that will secure her future and love. As tension rises among these figures on the yacht, no one can predict its outcome.