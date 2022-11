Not Available

Yoon-cheol and Jae-won make a bet on who is better-looking while drinking. Jae-won wins while holding onto a woman passing by and asking. Yoon-cheol, who has a fever, bets on who is better at kissing. Yuncheol wins. Who can't agree on who has better sex. I want to do it again This time a draw. Yoon-cheol and Jae-won are playing the last game.