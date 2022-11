Not Available

During the space race of the 1960s, an American scientist decides to beat the Soviets by creating his own space man in a lab, who can live up to the demands of travelling to infinity and beyond. Years later, this so called "perfect man", Jensen Dodger, learns of his secret origins and vows to find his creator. Him and his best friend, the Son of Spencer, travel across the world in search of the Scientist and his personal assassin, Henry.