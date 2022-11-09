Perfectly Natural

Not Available

For Wanda and Zach, Future Families is a lifetime opportunity: a virtual parenting system that gives their baby access to a better life. But they soon realize this technology may come at a higher cost. For ﬁrst-time parents Wanda and Zach, Future Families is a lifetime opportunity: a virtual childcare system that gives their baby access to a better life. Sponsored by the company where Wanda works, this technology allows her to leave her son connected to a virtual version of herself while she works additional hours. The possibilities are endless: the baby can learn anything that Artiﬁcial Intelligence teaches him, has medical support and is always taken care of by the virtual mother. Who hasn’t believed that technology would make their lives easier—only to ﬁnd there’s often a downside? Wanda will soon realize that her company has a secret agenda, and this technology may come at a higher cost.