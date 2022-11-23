Performance Live: Kate Tempest

Not Available

Award-winning artist Kate Tempest hosts a night of poetry that includes her epic new story Let Them Eat Chaos and performances from three of her friends, recorded live at the Rivoli Ballroom in south London. Fusing hip-hop, poetry and theatre, Let Them Eat Chaos is set in the early hours of one morning and traces the lives of seven people living on a south London street, who all find themselves awake at 4:18am. Kate will be joined by performance poets Deanna Rodger, David J Pugilist and Isaiah Hull, who will offer their own reflections on life in contemporary Britain.