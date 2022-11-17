Performance [studio]

Not Available

Two versions of this performance are documented in the collection of the Netherlands Media Art Institute. This particular version was filmed in the artist’s studio, ‘Performance (live)’ documents a live version. Very little action happens in this short piece, but arguably it is full of drama, coming from the musical accompaniment. There is no other sound save for this music. It is an overpowering, discordant classical piece that, in a conventional film, would often accompany an unfolding crime scene or a character discovering something dramatic or traumatic.