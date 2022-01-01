Not Available

Live Blu-ray and DVD of Perfume 8th Tour 2020 “P Cubed” in Dome is confirmed for release on September 2, 2020! For this tour, Perfume performed at 4 major domes in Japan to support their best album Perfume The Best “P Cubed” and to commemorate their 20th year together and the start of 15th major debut anniversary. The show captured on this Blu-ray/DVD is from Feb. 25th at Tokyo Dome since the tour final on Feb. 26th was cancelled due to COVID-19. Setlist of the show covers Perfume’s biggest hits so don’t miss it!