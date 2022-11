Perfume - Fan Service -bitter

Not Available

Fan Service [bitter] is Perfume's first concert DVD. It was filmed December 21, 2006 at Harajuku Astro Hall. Tracklist Electro World Oishii Recipe Computer City MC Linear Motor Girl Monochrome Effect Super Jet Shoes ~Mirai wo Aruku Kutsu~ MC Perfume Medley OMAJINAI★Perori Vitamin Drop Imitation World Counter Attraction Kareshi Boshuuchuu Jenny wa Gokigen Naname OMAJINAI★Perori Perfect Star Perfect Style Computer Driving Sweet Donuts Perfume ~encore~ MC Twinkle Snow Powdery Snow wonder2