Not Available

A live stage at the NHK Hall where the performance created by Perfume was reconstructed from a new perspective. Directed and choreographed by MIKIKO. Interaction design is rhizomatics. The creators of the Rio Olympic and Paralympic Handover Ceremony created Perfume and a special stage. This stage was held by NHK as part of the "This is NIPPON Premium Theater" event, which aims to stimulate not only sports but also culture in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics