Not Available

Perfumed Garden

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Imagine a world of pleasure, where passion is the ultimate obsession. When Michael and Lisa travel to India to restore an erotic sculpture, they are immediately acquainted with the Kama Sutra and introduced to the skills of seduction. But when forbidden desires are revealed, vows can be broken. Now, sexual desires are about to be reawakened and fantasies are about to come true. What you desire you cannot resist. Experience it for yourself.

    Cast

    		Pravesh KumarVinaijaka
    		Gigi St. BlaqueAbhisarika
    		Rajeshwari SachdevLochani / Loni (as Rajeshwaree)
    		Amy LindsayLisa
    		Kip KingDaerco

    View Full Cast >

    Images