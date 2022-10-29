Pericles, Prince of Tyre

When Pericles discovers the dread answer to Antioch's riddle, he flees for his life straight into famine, shipwreck, love, fatherhood, and another shipwreck; he loses his wife and daughter, and doesn't find them again until the story moves us through resurrection, attempted murder, pirates, prostitution, and divine revelation.
|Mike Gwilym
|Pericles
|Juliet Stevenson
|Thaisa
|Amanda Redman
|Marina
|Patrick Allen
|King Simonides
|Patrick Godfrey
|Helicanus
|Norman Rodway
|Cleon of Tarsus
