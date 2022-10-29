Not Available

Pericles, Prince of Tyre

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When Pericles discovers the dread answer to Antioch's riddle, he flees for his life straight into famine, shipwreck, love, fatherhood, and another shipwreck; he loses his wife and daughter, and doesn't find them again until the story moves us through resurrection, attempted murder, pirates, prostitution, and divine revelation.

Cast

Mike GwilymPericles
Juliet StevensonThaisa
Amanda RedmanMarina
Patrick AllenKing Simonides
Patrick GodfreyHelicanus
Norman RodwayCleon of Tarsus

View Full Cast >

Images