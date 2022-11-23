Not Available

Peril of the Antilles

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Peril of the Antilles was filmed at the beginning of November 2010 while visiting a friend in Haiti. At this specific time, the cholera epidemic was on its way to Port-au-Prince, Hurricane Tomas was on the horizon, presidential elections were in a couple weeks and the first Gede (day of the dead) took place since the January quakes. Along the way I acquired a very curious copy of Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly’s (Haiti’s newest president and once bad boy of Compas) music video from his early 90’s heyday… shot in a familiar location… rajé gain´ zoreille…

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images