Not Available

Peril of the Antilles was filmed at the beginning of November 2010 while visiting a friend in Haiti. At this specific time, the cholera epidemic was on its way to Port-au-Prince, Hurricane Tomas was on the horizon, presidential elections were in a couple weeks and the first Gede (day of the dead) took place since the January quakes. Along the way I acquired a very curious copy of Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly’s (Haiti’s newest president and once bad boy of Compas) music video from his early 90’s heyday… shot in a familiar location… rajé gain´ zoreille…