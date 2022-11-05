Periya Maruthu

Not Available

eriya Marudhu (Vijayakanth) amputated Marimuthu (Thalaivasal Vijay) for grabbing his land and he is sent in jail. After spending two years behind bars, Periya Marudhu is back to his village. In the past, Periya Marudhu became orphan at a very early age and tried hard to live through. Impressed by Periya Marudhu's strength, Sivasankaran (Mahesh Anand) brought him at his home. Since then, Periya Marudhu considers Sivasankaran as his best friend and works as his faithful henchman while Sivasankaran considers him as his common henchman. Sivasankaran is involved in land grabbing, in women kidnapping and raping. The villagers hate Sivasankaran and Periya Marudhu. After losing her sister, Kaveri (Ranjitha) decides to live with Periya Marudhu, her last relative. Kaveri loves Periya Marudhu and tries to change his behaviour. Sivasankaran, who fears to lose his faithful henchman, kills Kaveri. Periya Marudhu decides to take revenge and becomes a good man. §