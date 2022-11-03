Not Available

Suriya, the main character, killed the villains who murdered his family and has been sent to jail. During his time in jail a well-respected collector celebrates his daughter's birthday in the prison. The collector's daughter is impressed by Surya's talent in singing and convinces her father to grant her special permission to learn music from him. During this time, they fall in love with each other and as opposition grows from both the girl's parents and the police department they elope. They come to a remote town where they witness the murder of a collector in the railway station during broad daylight but no one seems to care.